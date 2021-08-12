I would like to correct a few statements made in The Malibu Times article published July 29, 2021, “In the wake of numerous fires, city strengthens legal muscle to fight homeless encampments,” written by Jimy Tallal.
The newly formed task force of 10 appointees includes: Chris Frost, Paul Davis, Terry Davis (not Carrie Avis, as reported, and no relation to Paul Davis), Wayne Cohen, Bill Winokur and me, Kelly Pessis. We have all been part of the Malibu City Homeless Working Group, most of us constantly and for many years. That is six out of 10 appointees, so I would first like to correct the mischaracterization that “... most task force members are not previously known for their work with the homeless community or experience with the issues surrounding homelessness,” which is incorrect.
Additionally, I do not agree with the mischaracterization that “The city blames the property owners’ failure to secure their land against trespassers.” The city is working with owners to educate and assist them as to the significance of having letters of agency on file with the city and sheriff’s department, of maintaining brush clearance and to the importance of being aware and responsive to trespassing issues on their property. The city works with landowners, in a cooperative manner, but there are a few “derelict” owners. Malibu’s goal is achieving cooperation from those few owners who have repeated health and safety incidents, and who have not taken the proper steps to mitigate trespassing and/or clear hazards. I don’t speak for the city but have copied Susan Dueñas, Steve Uhring and Chris Frost for their input.
The rest of the issues are extremely complex from both a humanitarian and legal standpoint. I can tell you that the six former working group members that are appointed to the task force all come from different perspectives. We have found common threads and goals that are both in the interest of the city stakeholders and are humanitarian. I can’t speak for anyone but myself, but I welcome the four new individuals, their perspectives and the fresh ideas that they are sure to bring to the table.
It will be exciting to make recommendations and finally see them implemented. Malibu needs and deserves an overhaul of our homeless program. We are a small town trying to recover from two major catastrophic events and we need a sensible, fiscally responsible and comprehensive plan. The plan needs to incorporate civil code enforcement, mental health support, housing and consistent implementation of all in a holistic manner. It is a lot to manage for a small town, but Malibu has some of the most creative, tenacious, determined and caring citizens. I know that we will all pull together to make a difference in our little corner of the universe.
Thank you for this opportunity to set the record straight.
Kelly Pessis
