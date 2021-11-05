It is human nature not to fully appreciate something until it is gone. Decades ago, my eye suddenly refused to close and part of my face drooped. I naturally feared that I had suffered a stroke, but my doctor diagnosed me with Bell’s palsy--the temporary paralysis of the Cranial nerve VII. I never even knew that there was such a thing as Cranial nerve VII, but I sure appreciated the nerve when it failed to function properly for a couple of weeks.
The news that The Malibu Times has been sold is not a surprise to many of us, but the reality may take time to sink in, and even a longer period for us to fully appreciate what we have lost.
We naturally wish the new owners nothing but success and will do our part in maintaining the high standard of journalistic excellence set by Arnold and Karen York since the 1980s. This newspaper has been the main source of local news for most of us, and through fires and pandemic, not a single issue was missed--no small accomplishment.
The Yorks have been pillars of our community in addition to keeping us well informed. The annual Dolphin Awards recognizing community and public service, candidate forums and the extraordinary assistance provided victims immediately after the Woolsey Fire have significantly contributed to our city.
I know I speak for many when I say “Godspeed” to Arnold and Karen. Be well. We are forever grateful for your many good deeds.
Burt Ross
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.