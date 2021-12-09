What can we do on this Giving Tuesday and in the future to help make Malibu and our precious planet grow and blossom in the coming days, weeks, and years? The following are some ideas—but please put any additional suggestions in the comments so we can learn and share.
We know Malibu has some of the most pristine and precious natural resources in the world, and all who live and visit here are reminded by what we witness with each passing day and season: Nature is powerful, beautiful, and bigger than any of us. There is one thing that the Malibu long haulers know, deep down: We must respect Mother Nature and remember, we are on our own so we must learn to practice self-reliance. Give yourself the gift of self-reliance and get your supplies ready for whatever is next. fema.gov/press-release/20210318/how-build-kit-emergencies
Here are some additional ways to contribute to organizations that help make Malibu better:
1) Adopt a Fire Hydrant Program, Point Dume—Coordinating with Malibu Foundation and Point Dume Community Services District (which is in limbo and can not coordinate this program until Los Angeles Formation Commission approves this, date unknown) The commission will be charging a $2,000 fee for this application. Visit pdcsd.org for updates.
2) Malibu Urgent Care: malibuurgentcare.com
3) Eco Hero Kids-Made in Malibu local program: ecoherokids.org/donate
4) Emily Shane Foundation: emilyshane.org/donate
5) American Tortoise Rescue: charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/protecting-our-sanctuary-during-wildfires
6) Children’s Lifesaving Foundation—they have a beach camp/event at Zuma Beach every summer: childrenslifesaving.org/sponsorship-form
7) Best Buddies: bestbuddies.org/2019/05/03/thirdannualmothersdaycelebration
8) Boys and Girls Club of Malibu: bgcmalibu.org/donate
9) Sea Save Foundation: seasave.org/donations
10) Creative Visions: creativevisions.org
11) Mending Kids: mendingkids.org
12) The Malibu Foundation: themalibufoundation.org
13) Floating Doctors: floatingdoctors.com
14) California Wildlife Center: cawildlife.org
15) Young Actors Project: youngactorsproject.com/donate
Other LA/Regional nonprofits:
16) Child Help USA: childhelp.org/residential-treatment-facilities/merv-griffin-village
17) Homeboy Industries: homeboyindustries.org
18) Women’s Alzheimer’s Movement: donate.thewomensalzheimersmovement.org
Thank you for reading, sharing, and giving back today and always.
Pamela Conley Ulich
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.