In response to a photograph published on page B2 in the Sept. 30 print edition
I would like to comment on last week’s photograph of the triathletes competing in the bicycle segment of the world famous Malibu Triathlon.
I hope The Malibu Times is not abandoning the tradition of featuring the faces of newsworthy personages. It is difficult if not impossible to discern the identity of the competitors from the rear view you provided. Yes, the picture is in focus and well framed, but..... but....
Heather Anderson
