Fred Tatum, a loving husband, father, grandfather, family man, sailor and member of the group at The Airport Lounge, died on Saturday, Sept. 18, at home with his favorite ocean view.
“His perfect canine pals, Dr. Watson and Ms. Hudson, were there to share in his departure,” a loved one said. “All of us miss him deeply but we are buoyed by so many happy, funny memories of all the good times. His warmth was infectious and we were all in anticipation of which hat that he would be wearing when we met.”
“Fred, may you have fair winds and following seas.”
