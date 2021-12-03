Obituary: Deborah Young Porter

Deborah Young Porter, age 65, died on Nov. 22, 2021 surrounded by her family. Deb battled trauma since the loss of their home in the 2018 Woolsey Fire. She passed in the comfort of the family’s cottage on Perdido Bay.
Born in Cortland, NY, on Feb. 16, 1956, Deb was adopted four months later by Donald and Charlotte Young of Ithaca, NY, where Deb remained until she attended college. Deb earned her bachelor’s degree in sociology at SUNY Fredonia and her master’s degree in career development from SUNY Buffalo. Following graduation, Deb accepted a counselor position in the office of career services at Indiana University in Bloomington, Ind., where she was promoted to assistant director. While in Bloomington, Deb met her husband Tom. After their marriage, they moved to Malibu, where they remained for 38 years, during which time they founded Malibu Wellness, Inc. where Deb was director of brand image and a corporate officer.
Deb is survived by her husband, Thomas G. Porter; her son, Trevor Porter (Nikki) of El Dorado Hills, Calif.; and her grandchildren, Everett and Carson. She is also survived by sister Judy (Chuck) Mitchell of Ashtabula, Ohio, her “seester” Tammy Wallace (Denny) of Dubach, La., and her adopted brothers, Andy Young of Newfield, NY, and Don Young of Houston, Texas.
A memorial will be held at 2 p.m. on Dec. 5, 2021, on Westward Beach. A celebration of life will be held at Malibu Wellness, Inc. headquarters in Indianapolis on Wednesday, Dec. 8 at noon, and a private family burial will occur at Polk Memorial Gardens in Columbia, Tenn., where Deb’s remains will be among the Porter/Adwell family.
In lieu of flowers and donations, the family has requested all those who knew Deb to please write a note to her young grandchildren sharing stories, pictures and perspectives of her. Your reflections will provide the boys glimpses into Deb’s character so as they grow older, they will know their grandmother through your special memories of her. Please send your cards or letter to Everett and Carson Porter, 10824 Olson Dr., Suite C, Box 114, Rancho Cordova, CA.
