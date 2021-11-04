Longtime Malibu resident Donald J. Sands succumbed to pulmonary fibrosis on Oct. 27, 2021.
“He was the truest person we’ve ever known: true in his love, true in his loyalty, true in his honesty—even in his carpentry,” a loved one said. “He was a man of deep kindness, generosity of spirit, and absolute integrity, who will be remembered for his rare combination of keen intellect and utter humility; his fondness for silly puns; his intellectual curiosity and lifelong love of learning; his sweetness of temper; his greatness of heart.”
He was our family’s best source of medical knowledge. A respected lawyer, he was a trusted and devoted mentor to many young attorneys. After retiring from his law practice, he enjoyed serving as a Volunteer on Patrol (VOP) with the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station, and also volunteering at the Museum of Flight/Commemorative Air Force at the Camarillo Airport, where he took great satisfaction in repairing and restoring airplanes from World War II.
He is survived by Susan, his wife and dearest companion of 59 years; daughter Tracey (Jim); son Robert (Michelle); and grandchildren Emily, George, Kyle, and Garrett; as well as two pups who miss their dad.
“We will carry him in our hearts forever, and we treasure every moment we got to spend with him,” a loved one said.
Commented