Born Oct. 13, 1935, Delbert “Ray” Craig died on April 19 in Tucson, Ariz., where he lived for the past two years.
Ray was a loving father, brother, grandfather, husband and friend. As his daughters said, “He was the best person we ever knew.”
Previously, Ray lived in Camarillo, Thousand Oaks, Westlake Village and, for many years, Malibu. Ray grew up in Glendale, Calif., with his six brothers and sisters.
In addition to Ray being a loving and supportive father, brother and husband, he was a pillar in the Malibu community for many years, running Trancas and Colony markets as well as owning George’s Market and the Topanga Ranch Motel.
Ray led and served in some of Malibu’s most revered philanthropic organizations including the Optimist Club and Malibu Chamber of Commerce. Ray was a member of the Malibu Presbyterian Church before he joined Camarillo’s Trinity Church.
Ray lived a life that would make most green with envy, loved ones said. He was an avid cyclist, skier and marathon runner. Ray skied numerous mountain ranges across the globe including Canada, Switzerland and South America, ran the Boston and LA marathons and biked many corners of California.
Not only was Ray an adventurer, athlete, business man and philanthropist, loved ones say he was also one of God’s good ones.
Ray rarely had a bad word to say about anyone—even those who may have deserved a bad word. He had an infectious laugh and found humor in all things, even in his last days.
Ray was a Dodger fan from an early age and loved a day at the ballpark with family, friends and a Dodger dog more than anything.
Ray is survived by his wife Kathleen; daughters Laurie and Lynn; stepchildren Tina and Chris; grandchildren Lisa, Brandon, Danielle, Hannah, Anna, Dalanie, and Landry; sister Alice; and his little dog Lucy.
Ray’s celebration of life will take place on Sunday, Aug. 8, at 3 p.m. at Trinity Church Camarillo, 2304 Antonio Ave, Camarillo. Reception with lite appetizers and ice cream sundaes to follow.
Commented