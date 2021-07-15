David John Wilson, a 34-year resident of Malibu, died peacefully on June 28, 2021. He was born in Lincoln, Neb., on April 4, 1937, and moved with his family to Boulder, Colo., when he was 14. Later, he attended UC-Boulder and then, in 1961, entered the U.S. Air Force to train as a fighter pilot. He flew the F86 Sabre, often in formation, and he left the Air Force as a commissioned officer.
In 1964, he joined Pan American World Airways and began his 36-year career as an airline pilot flying to all corners of the globe and becoming a Boeing 747 captain in 1981. In 1986, he transferred to United Airlines and finished his career as captain of the Boeing 747-400, a plane he had flown consecutively for 25 years.
Dave was an avid skier, tennis player and enjoyed traveling extensively with his wife, entertaining and hosting guests. However, fishing with his sons in the mountains was especially high on his list of favorite things to do.
Dave is survived by his wife of 40 years, Angela; sister Lorna; sons David and Darren; daughters-in-law Amy and Kelly; and grandchildren Kai, Bodi and Zanna.
Known for his humor and intelligence, Dave will be missed by any who knew and loved him.
Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations online to parkinsonsresource.org or by check to 74785 Highway 111 Suite 208, Indian Wells, CA 92210.
