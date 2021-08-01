Longtime Malibu resident Marjorie “Baba” C. Ball died at her home in Westlake Village July 1, 2021, surrounded by family and friends. Marjorie was born in Los Angeles in 1926 and grew up in Westwood Village attending nearby Westlake School for Girls. She married Donald Ball in 1947 after he returned home from WWII and moved from Westwood into the home they built above Zuma Beach in 1960. Her father founded California Wholesale Electric in the mid 1920s and her mother, a teacher, was one of the first graduates of UCLA when the campus was still located in Downtown Los Angeles. She and Donald raised six kids and enjoyed the rural lifestyle of Malibu back in the ‘60s and ‘70s, which included horses, a cow, goats, chickens, ducks, geese, bunnies and, of course, many cats and dogs.
Donald died in December 2008 and in November of 2018 the family home of 58 years burned down in the Woolsey Fire. Following the fire, Marjorie moved to Westlake Village and enjoyed the conveniences of the area as well as having family nearby.
Marjorie loved and lived for her family and is survived by five children, 10 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
A small, private celebration of life will be held in Westlake Village on Aug. 8, 2021.
