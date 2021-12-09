It has been over a year since the passing of longtime (since 1974) Malibu West residents Eddie and Anne Karam. They met in the recording industry and it was love at first sight. They were married for nearly 54 years.
Eddie was born in Ottawa, Canada, to Lebanese parents. He started his career in the big band era and became a famed baritone sax player in CBC Toronto orchestras and jazz groups led by Phil Nimmons and others. Eddie studied composition with Gordon Delamont before leaving Canada for Hollywood. He worked as an arranger and conductor for many luminaries in the entertainment industry including Johnny Mandel, Andy Williams, Julie Andrews, Paul Anka, Barbara Streisand, Michael Feinstein, and Diana Krall. He composed scores for television and motion pictures, as well as doing orchestration work for John Williams and others. His work was featured in movies like “Harry Potter,” “Star Wars” and “War of the Worlds.” On several occasions he functioned as music director for the Oscars and Emmys. His talent and personality allowed Eddie to work with some of the most gifted musicians in the industry.
Anne was born and raised in suburban Philadelphia to Jewish parents of Eastern European descent. She studied cello with Orlando Cole at Curtis Institute of Music, Leonard Rose at Juilliard, and Gregor Piatogorsky at USC. Anne made a niche for herself as a studio musician working with recording artists, and in television and film. She traded in her cello to study gold and silversmithing and one of her designs was featured on Jennifer Lopez in the film “Monster in Law.” Anne opened Beadiak, a beading store, and enjoyed teaching aspiring artists who describe her as positive, patient, and kind. A lifetime passion was gardening and butterflies. She was instrumental in establishing the Malibu Monarch Project, whose gardening efforts helped bring back the butterflies.
Their only son Sam, a Juilliard graduate, worked in the recording industry until his untimely death in 2001. A cause dear to their hearts was the Sam Karam Endowment. Contributions can be made to the Idyllwild Arts Academy (idyllwildarts.org). They are all greatly missed.
