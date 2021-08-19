Malibu’s astrologer, T.S. (Ted) Phillips, age 57, died on July 24, 2021. Ted was extremely healthy, in great physical shape, enjoying his life living in Malibu and spending time with his 22-year-old son Alex, who had just graduated from UCSB. Sadly, COVID-19 took him away to another life, a loved one said.
Ted is survived by his only child, Alex Phillips, mother Colleen Phillips, and brothers Joe S. Phillips and Jacob C. Phillips, all from Calabasas; as well as his step-sister Deb Carnow, step-brother Richard Carnow, ex-wife Sarah Stickeler, and many aunts, uncles and cousins in Dallas and Chicago. Ted was also predeceased by his late father Teddy S. Phillips Sr., a well-known orchestra leader.
Ted was born in Dallas in 1963 and moved to Woodland Hills when he was two years old. Later, he lived in Hidden Hills and Calabasas. However, Ted’s heart always belonged to Malibu. As a young child he used to love fishing off the Malibu Pier and playing in the sand at Paradise Cove. By the time Ted was 16, he was driving several times a week to Malibu to go surfing and about 25 years ago Ted decided to make Malibu his home.
Besides being an accomplished astrologer, Ted was also a very talented musician and lover of jazz music. Ted was a fantastic jazz trombone player and jazz whistler. By age 18, he was playing lead trombone with his father’s 18-piece big band. Then, Ted discovered astrology and knew that he had found his passion, deciding to make astrology his career.
Ted was a member of the Agape spiritual center in Culver City. Ted’s wishes were to be cremated and his ashes spread somewhere over the hills and water of his beloved Malibu.
“Ted is probably now the brightest new star in the galaxy, watching over his son, the people he loved and his very special Malibu,” Ted’s mother wrote.
