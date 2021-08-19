Carole Jean Mason-Stark was born on Feb. 9, 1931, and died May 30, 2021, at the age of 90. She was born in Sauk Centre, Minn., and raised in Chicago by her adoptive parents Fred and Clara Bloom. Carole was a musical prodigy and as a teenager received a classical piano scholarship to Northwestern University. She placed a high value on education and went on to earn undergraduate degrees in biology and nursing from Immaculate Heart College in Los Angeles, as well as a Master’s Degree in educational psychology from Pepperdine University.
Carole took special pride in being a nurse and maintained an active nursing license even at 90 years old. Carole worked for many years as an RN, supervising the neonatal intensive care unit at Little Company of Mary Hospital in Torrance. She also taught occupational nursing and went on to hold several assistant principal assignments within the LAUSD adult education department. She was a licensed mediator in Los Angeles County and was active in both the Pepperdine Alumni Association and the Malibu Chamber of Commerce.
Most importantly, a loved one said, Carole was a loving, warm and caring friend who gave of herself to those in her life. Her family was her greatest source of joy. She enjoyed walks on the beach with the love of her life, Dan, as well as traveling with family, or simply sitting on the balcony at home in Malibu chatting with neighbors. She also played a mean game of gin rummy, her family recalled!
Carole will be missed by her loving family, most especially her beloved husband of 43 years, Daniel Howard Stark; her children Mary Ellen Mason (Dana Litwin), Molly Ann Mason-Boule (Cliff Boule), and Patrick William Mason (Flor Garcia Mason); in addition to her grandchildren Lucas Mason, Gemma Stark, Jordan Stark, and Jimmy Stark. Carole had a special devotion to Saint Jude and prayed to him when loved ones and those for whom she cared were in need. It is the family’s wish that contributions be made to Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital as a way to remember her in lieu of flowers.
