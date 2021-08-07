The superintendent of the local school district is asking the school board to require all staff to be vaccinated, and every person to wear masks, on SMMUSD campuses this fall.

Dr. Ben Drati is also recommending that the entire student population and all employees be tested for Covid 19 on a weekly basis this fall.
 
More at:

https://www.radiomalibu.net/smmusd-will-likely-require-staff-vaccinations-masks-and-weekly-tests-this-fall/

 

