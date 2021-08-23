More than A Cheap Slogan ... Malibu's ONLY Local Daily News Mon Aug 23
= What is the longterm repair plan for Westward Beach Road’s collapse into the ocean??
= The future of that beach is in the hands of L A County … not the city.
= Bruce Silverstein and Mikke Pierson and together come up with a homeless camping plan.
= An emergency ordinance … aimed at arresting campers if they won’t clear out of high fire risk areas.
= That nastygram from Santa Monica School Board infuriates Malibu further.
= The city files an official complaint with the state … school boards are not allowed to make political attacks like that.
