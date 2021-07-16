= Mask requirements are back - but the ordinance in Malibu has been repealed.
= L A County public health is worried - very worried - about the newest wave spreading thru unvaccinated people.
= One mayor in the L-A area is demanding that all city employees be vaccinated.
= And he’s including L A County sheriff’s deputies … in that demand.
= Progress in Venice is visible … as more than a hundred homeless persons have been moved into housing.
Malibu's Only Local Daily News ...
Weekdays 7-9:30 on FM 99.1 and streaming at www.radiomalibu.net
Miss the newscast? The continuous replay is on FM 99.1 HD2 middays until 2pm. Stream it at s7.viastreaming.net/6500
Major stories posted later in the day at www.radiomalibu.net
Breaking news stories always go first to the radio, and then the KBUU Facebook page,
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our Daily Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Latest News
- Water Redirected to Refill Legacy Park Pond
- Celebrating Independence
- City Provides Update on Investigation of Alleged Corruption
- Malibu's ONLY Local Daily News - Friday July 16
- New Mulholland Highway Bridge Symbol of ‘Resiliency’
- Tuna Canyon Fire Likely Caused by Homeless Camp, LA County Fire Dept. Says
- Sheriff Adding Deputies To Camps, But Facing 56% Increase In Murders, Devotes Half Of News Conference To Attacking LA Times
- City to Form Homelessness Task Force After Summer Break
Most Popular
Articles
- Overnight Camping to be Permitted in Malibu Hills
- Real Estate Round-Up
- 17 Million Gallons of Sewage Released into Santa Monica Bay
- A Fond Farewell
- Thieves Caught Looting Radfish Malibu After Death of Owner Tony Stearns
- July 4 Picnic on the Point
- Lieu/Feinstein Bill Will Help House Homeless Veterans at West LA VA
- Malibu COVID-19 Rate Continues to Climb Amid Delta Variant Fears
- Malibu Seen: Blue Turns 50
- Basketball Player Hannah Kaloper Hits the Court with MHS Boys’ Team
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.