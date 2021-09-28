= Covid quarantine cases drop to almost zero in Malibu’s schools.

= A woodworker crossing PCH was hit by a van going 73 miles per hour … its driver using his phone.
= Malibu is told … getting rid of a trespassing overnight camper ... can’t always happen overnight.
= It’s been three years since the city told Malibu residents to wait … three years … for a dark skies ordinance.
= Now the city is saying it can’t do the job … wait another two years.
= And you think natural gas is clean and safe??? 1 point 8 billion dollars says you’re wrong.
Malibu's Only Local Daily News ...
Weekdays 7-9:30 on FM 99.1 and streaming at www.radiomalibu.net
Miss the newscast? The continuous replay is on FM 99.1 HD2 middays until 2pm. Stream it at s7.viastreaming.net/6500
Major stories posted later in the day at www.radiomalibu.net
Breaking news stories always go first to the radio, and then the KBUU Facebook page,
https://www.facebook.com/groups/222929724566382

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.