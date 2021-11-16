KBUU NewsScript Tues Nov 16 - Thanksgiving Covid Surge Feared - How Many Low Income Houses For Malibu? - MHS Principal Worries Kids Not Taking Computer Work Seriously
-
- Updated
- 0
Tues Nov 16
=. This may be the calm before the fourth surge.
=. But state officials say parents are rushing their kids to get vaccinations.
=. The pandemic continues to affect Malibu High School kids.
=. Why isn’t the city burying powerlines and building fire breaks? A Malibu planning commissioner wonders …
=. And with Santa Monica cutting off money … Malibu parents are sponsoring a crafts fair at the high school.
Malibu's Only Local Daily News ... https://www.radiomalibu.net/kbuu-news-tues-nov-16/
Weekdays 7-9:30 on FM 99.1 and streaming at www.radiomalibu.net
Miss the newscast? The continuous replay is on FM 99.1 HD2 middays until 2pm. Stream it at s7.viastreaming.net/6500
Major stories posted later in the day at www.radiomalibu,net
Breaking news stories always go first to the radio, and then the KBUU Facebook page,
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our Daily Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Latest News
- KBUU NewsScript Tues Nov 16 - Thanksgiving Covid Surge Feared - How Many Low Income Houses For Malibu? - MHS Principal Worries Kids Not Taking Computer Work Seriously
- Malibu Seen: Halle Takes On Two Tasks
- Surf Stars
- Environmental Groups, Scientists Raise Concerns Over Monsanto’s Phos-Chek
- Malibu Sets Record for Priciest California Home Sale Ever
- Photos: Fall Harvest
- ‘Malibu’s Cooking Again 2’ Out Just in Time for the Holidays
- Kanye West Purchases $57.3 Million Beach House Designed by His Favorite Architect
Most Popular
Articles
- Kanye West Purchases $57.3 Million Beach House Designed by His Favorite Architect
- Three Years After 2018 Woolsey Fire, Only 55 Malibu Homes Rebuilt
- Malibu Sets Record for Priciest California Home Sale Ever
- Real Estate Report: So Much for Finding a House Under $2 Million
- Protesters Decry Vaccine Mandates
- Malibu Half Marathon Returns After Virtual Pandemic Race
- Malibu Woman’s Passion Project Now on Stage in Thousand Oaks
- Environmental Groups, Scientists Raise Concerns Over Monsanto’s Phos-Chek
- Gusty Wind, Critical Fire Weather Predicted This Week
- Letter: Standing Together
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- The Malibu Times Under New Ownership (1)
- Letter: Hotline Will Put Safety First (1)
- Malibu Seen: Jane Seymour is All Heart (1)
- Los Angeles Man Rescues Drowning Woman Near Paradise Cove (1)
- Local’s Paddle Boarding Adventure from Malibu West to Santa Monica Pier (1)
- Saving Native Turtles One Gallon at a Time (1)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.