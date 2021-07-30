= Malibu has no mask requirement … as the Delta variant spreads in our community.
= 5 million dollars in federal Covid aid to one Malibu restaurant.
= Santa Monica police want to explain how they will do better.
= Homeless encampments are cleared this morning from the Venice beach sand.
= And a German automaker is going to use Cross Creek to debut what it calls an autonomous lounge.
= It’s a souped up Audi with disco lights in the back and lord knows what in the front. .
