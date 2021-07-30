= Malibu has no mask requirement … as the Delta variant spreads in our community.
= 5 million dollars in federal Covid aid to one Malibu restaurant.
= Santa Monica police want to explain how they will do better.
= Homeless encampments are cleared this morning from the Venice beach sand.
= And a German automaker is going to use Cross Creek to debut what it calls an autonomous lounge.
= It’s a souped up Audi with disco lights in the back and lord knows what in the front. .
Malibu's Only Local Daily News ...
Weekdays 7-9:30 on FM 99.1 and streaming at www.radiomalibu.net
Miss the newscast? The continuous replay is on FM 99.1 HD2 middays until 2pm. Stream it at s7.viastreaming.net/6500
Major stories posted later in the day at www.radiomalibu.net
Breaking news stories always go first to the radio, and then the KBUU Facebook page,
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our Daily Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Latest News
- Point Dume Community Services District Gets Short Reprieve
- Malibu's ONLY Local Daily News ... Friday July 30
- Pepperdine Olympians Share Experiences at the Games
- New Insurance Rules Protect Fire Victims
- From the Right: We Must Address the Root Causes of Mental Illness and Substance Abuse
- From the Left: Our Response Should be Led by Compassion and Coordination Among Every Level of Government
- Homeless Fires Spark Concern
- Malibu's ONLY Local Daily News, Headlines For Thursday July 29
Most Popular
Articles
- Malibu Chili Cook-Off Will be Back for Four-Day Festival
- Sirens: Malibu Crime Report June 1–July 9
- In the Wake of Numerous Fires, City Strengthens Legal Muscle to Fight Homeless Encampments
- Homeless Fires Spark Concern
- Street Talk: “What is your opinion of the new indoor mask mandate for LA County and Malibu?”
- Eco Hero Kids Ready to Save the Planet
- New App Lets Users Rent Private Swimming Pools by the Hour
- Malibu Artist Wants to Transport You Out of Confinement
- Fires Ignite in Hot, Dry Conditions
- Reviews & More: Better Than I'd Hoped
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.