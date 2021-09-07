= A man was killed … another late night pedestrian dies in PCH traffic lanes in a dark place.

= The city plans to send out an emergency message test to Malibu people this afternoon at 4.

= Edison wants to rent Bluffs Park to pass out cookies and excuses when it turns off the electricity.
 
= Two gubernatorial candidates in the Malibu area yesterday … as the polls are open for one more week.
 
= A respectful Rosh Hashanah greeting to you … and reminder to please slow down near the synagogue and Chabad House today.
 
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News …
Weekdays 7-9:30 on FM 99.1 and streaming at www.radiomalibu.net Miss the newscast? The continuous replay is on FM 99.1 HD2 middays until 2pm. Stream it at s7.viastreaming.net/6500 Major stories posted later in the day at www.radiomalibu.net Breaking news stories always go first to the radio, and then the KBUU Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/groups/222929724566382

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.