KBUU Early Morning Newswire Wed Nov 24 - SCE Says It Can't Do Better On Cuthbert - Blackout Warnings Extended For TYhanksgiving
=. What may be the strongest Santa Ana winds of the season are due to hit … starting tonight.
=. Plan now … power may be switched off in the middle of cooking on Thanksgiving Day.
=. Edison says it has done all it can on the Cuthbert Circuit to prevent intentional blackouts.
=. A horse is rescued from a seven foot hole above La Costa last night.
=. 13% of the white children in Los Angeles County have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
=. 3% of the Latino children and 4% of the black children have been inoculated… And LA County is worried about that.
You can hear the news live every morning until 9:30 on KBUU.
FM 99.1 in westerrn Malibu.
Also: streaming at www.radiomalibu.net
Between 9:30 and 2 ... you can hear the newscast playback loop on KBU2. That's on FM 99.1 HD2 in your car, or streaming at s7.viastreaming.net/6500
If humanly possible, the KBUU NewsScript is usually published at around midday at www.radiomalibu.net
