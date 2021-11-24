=. Blackout warnings extended to all of Malibu west of the Civic Center for tonight and Thanksgiving.

=. What may be the strongest Santa Ana winds of the season are due to hit … starting tonight.
=. Plan now … power may be switched off in the middle of cooking on Thanksgiving Day.
=. Edison says it has done all it can on the Cuthbert Circuit to prevent intentional blackouts.
=. A horse is rescued from a seven foot hole above La Costa last night.
=. 13% of the white children in Los Angeles County have been vaccinated against COVID-19. 
=. 3% of the Latino children and 4% of the black children have been inoculated… And LA County is worried about that.
You can hear the news live every morning until 9:30 on KBUU.
FM 99.1 in westerrn Malibu.
Also: streaming at www.radiomalibu.net
Between 9:30 and 2 ... you can hear the newscast playback loop on KBU2. That's on FM 99.1 HD2 in your car, or streaming at s7.viastreaming.net/6500
If humanly possible, the KBUU NewsScript is usually published at around midday at www.radiomalibu.net

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.