KBUU News Wed July 7
KBUU and KBU2 are back on the air with normal programming, after a power supply problem at a microwave relay was repaired.
= Death toll in Malibu is now 8 … and 7 new Covid cases diagnosed.
= The vaccination rate here officially 59 percent … but may actually be in the mid 60s.
= Sacramento will force local school districts to offer better independent study options to kids this fall.
= Crime is up 48 percent in Malibu … but that’s over last year’s lockdown level.
= A gruesome crime in Santa Monica … a transient arrested … a police coverup alleged.
= And the city may use local FM stations to wake you up in the middle of the night. Where do we sign up?
Malibu's Only Local Daily News ...
Weekdays 7-9:30 on FM 99.1 and streaming at www.radiomalibu.net
Miss the newscast? The continuous replay is on FM 99.1 HD2 middays until 2pm.
Major stories posted later in the day at www.radiomalibu,net
Breaking news stories always go first to the radio, and then the KBUU Facebook page,
https://www.facebook.com/groups/222929724566382

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.