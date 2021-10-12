= A burned out bus is blocking one lane of PCH heading into Santa Monica … backup is building (as of this broadcast – 7:30).
= L A County has set a November Tenth public hearing on the Malibu schools divorce case.
= A Malibu school has employees quit rather than get vaccinated … an employee shortage in the district.
= A proposed house on Big Rock Mesa is approved over neighbors objections.
= Rats are having a field day … thanks to the delicious feasts of garbage being set out by most of Malibu’s shopping centers.
= And here’s another example of why it’s a bad idea to turn your flashers on on a freeway … drunks aim at them.
