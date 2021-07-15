= The sheriff says he is sending deputies into the canyons above Malibu to confront squatters.
= The Santa Monica police chief of cannot understand why the sheriff is talking about sending deputies into the third Street Promenade.
= This … while serious crime in the LA sheriff area is up … way up ... murders and arsons and assaults.
= Alex Villanueva gets a serious contender … the police chief at LAX is running for sheriff.
= Free Covid vaccinations today at Malibu High … as a new wave of disease sweeps thru the unvaccinated.
= Cheer up duckies … the dry pond at Legacy Park is getting filled up.
