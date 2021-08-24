= Bruce Silverstein and Mikke Pierson come up with an emergency homeless ordinance … and a 5-0 yes vote.
= But the camping ban will not affect all of the city … like the Civic Center … and there are practically no shelter beds available.
= The Malibu Triathlon pulls a fast one … PCH access to western Malibu will be sealed off Saturday AND Sunday this year.
= Ted Phillips … the Malibu astrologer … loses his life to Covid … Malibu victim number nine.
= Four additional positive cases are diagnosed at Malibu City Hall.
= And Malibu OKs a lawsuit against another agency … but refuses to say what the lawsuit is all about … that’s a city secret.
