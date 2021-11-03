= An arrest is made in last May’s murder near Winding Way.
= The sheriff’s office advises patience … patience … regarding camping in public places.
= Parents opposed to mandatory student vaccinations swarm the city council .. which has nothing to do with the decision.
= But Malibu officials say vaccine requirements from Santa Monica schools are proof that Malibu needs a divorce.
= Edison may pay a penalty for the Woolsey Fire … a fine roughly 10 cents per dollar of damage.
Malibu's Only Local Daily News ...
Weekdays 7-9:30 on FM 99.1 and streaming at www.radiomalibu.net
Miss the newscast? The continuous replay is on KBU2 middays until 2pm.
KBU2 can be heard in your car on FM 99.1 HD-2, or streaming at s7.viastreaming.net/6500
Major stories posted later in the day at www.radiomalibu.net
Breaking news stories always go first to the radio, and then the KBUU Facebook page,
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our Daily Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Eleventh Covid-19 Death Reported in Malibu
- Glut of Cargo Ships Waiting to Enter LA Ports Loiter Along Malibu Coast
- The Malibu Times Under New Ownership
- Local Historian Reveals More Malibu Mysteries in Latest Book
- Updated: One Injured Fighting Small Blaze Off Piuma Road
- Halloween Events 2021
- Los Angeles Man Rescues Drowning Woman Near Paradise Cove
- Westward Beach Road Widening and Parking Project Draws Criticism
- Topanga History: Maniac Strikes Terror at Elkhorn Camp
- Scores of Birds and Mammals Affected by the Huntington Beach Oil Spill
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.