= Santa Anas blowing at 38 miles an hour near Boney Mountain at 8.
= And 25 miles an hour in higher parts of Malibu …. but it's calm at the beach.
= Malibu complains that details of its school district divorce plan has been ignored.
= And a member of the county committee that is deciding on the divorce agrees.
= Santa Monica continues to shame Malibu for ... well ... being Malibu.
= And today is Veterans Day … traffic is light … the city marks the solemn event at 11 this morning.
Malibu's Only Local Daily News ...
Weekdays 7-9:30 on FM 99.1 and streaming at www.radiomalibu.net
Miss the newscast? The continuous replay is on FM 99.1 HD2 middays until 2pm.
Major stories posted later in the day at www.radiomalibu,net
Breaking news stories always go first to the radio, and then the KBUU Facebook page,
https://www.facebook.com/groups/222929724566382

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.