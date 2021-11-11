= Santa Anas blowing at 38 miles an hour near Boney Mountain at 8.
= And 25 miles an hour in higher parts of Malibu …. but it's calm at the beach.
= Malibu complains that details of its school district divorce plan has been ignored.
= And a member of the county committee that is deciding on the divorce agrees.
= Santa Monica continues to shame Malibu for ... well ... being Malibu.
= And today is Veterans Day … traffic is light … the city marks the solemn event at 11 this morning.
