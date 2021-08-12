SMMUSD Boss Says Weekly Covid Tests Of Kids Is Only Way Schools Can Function
KBUU NEWSWIRE TH AUG 12
And the school superintendent says that for schools to reopen and operate this fall … his teachers and principals and nurses need tools.
Masks … and Covid tests.
This brings the local school foursquare into the national culture war.
DETAILS, click below.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our Daily Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Latest News
- Blog: See a Doctor
- 2022 LA Sheriff’s Race Already Heating Up
- SMMUSD Boss Says Weekly Covid Tests Of Kids Is Only Way Schools Can Function.
- SMMUSD Boss Says Weekly Covid Tests Of Kids Is Only Way Schools Can Function
- No Decision on Hotel Project Following Tense Meeting
- Waves Athletes Selected in NBA, MLB Drafts
- Blog: 91 Years and 20 Days
- Malibu COVID-19 Deaths Rise to Nine
Most Popular
Articles
- Malibu Resident Billy Wilson, 63, Dies at Surfrider Parking Lot
- Updated: COVID-19 Cases Reported at Malibu City Hall
- Topanga History: The Topanga Yacht Club
- Documentary ‘Bring Your Own Brigade’ Tells Harrowing Tale of Woolsey, Camp Fires
- Viral Video Serves as Reminder of Marine Mammal Safety
- No Decision on Hotel Project Following Tense Meeting
- Sirens: Malibu Crime Report July 12–25
- Malibu COVID-19 Deaths Rise to Nine
- Celebrating New Beginnings
- 2022 LA Sheriff’s Race Already Heating Up
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- City to Form Homelessness Task Force After Summer Break (3)
- Moon 'Wobble' Spells Trouble for Coastal Towns (2)
- What is the Solution to the Growing Issue of Homelessness in Southern California and Around the U.S.? (1)
- In the Wake of Numerous Fires, City Strengthens Legal Muscle to Fight Homeless Encampments (1)
- Homeless Fires Spark Concern (1)
- Sirens: Malibu Crime Report June 1–July 9 (1)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.