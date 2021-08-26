KBUU Newswire - Thursday Aug 26
-
- Updated
- 0
= Passersby use sports bottles and shovels to snuff a string of fires on Kanan Dume Road.
= The city may install nine license plate readers … but those plate numbers might by public records.
= A proposal to rebuild a section of PCH to move bicyclists out of traffic gets blasted by a bike expert … who got it wrong.
= A multistory hotel next to Jack In the Box goes before the city planning commission tonight.
= Santa Monica police are warning … there may be violent riots at the Santa Monica Pier this weekend.
