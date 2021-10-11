= A cold and windy night … low 49 on the beach … with winds up to 50 miles forecast.
= And high surf …. up to 8 feet … this afternoon and tonight.
= A courtroom victory for anti 5-G campaigners in Malibu … but it probably won’t stop new installations.
= Gas powered leaf blowers are already illegal in Malibu … a never-observed law.
= Now … they will be banned by the state … and soon … gas lawnmowers will be phased out too.
= The weather will feel more like Candlestick Park than Chavez Ravone tonight … when the Giants and Dodgers play game 3 in the best of 5 series.
Malibu's Only Local Daily News ...
Weekdays 7-9:30 on FM 99.1 and streaming at www.radiomalibu.net
Miss the newscast? The continuous replay is on FM 99.1 HD2 middays until 2pm. Stream it at s7.viastreaming.net/6500
Major stories posted later in the day at www.radiomalibu.net
Breaking news stories always go first to the radio, and then the KBUU Facebook page,
=
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our Daily Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Latest News
- Sirens: Malibu Crime Report Aug. 28 - Sept. 18
- Shane Family Calls on Community to Advocate for Justice
- KBUU Newswire Monday Oct 11
- Malibu Family’s Los Angeles Restaurant Earns Prestigious Distinction
- Hollywood's New Taj Mahal
- Photos: National Movement
- Power Blackouts Possible Monday Night In Malibu, SC Edison Says In Preliminary Alert
- Malibu schools’ vaccination rate remains among highest in county
Most Popular
Articles
- Malibu Family’s Los Angeles Restaurant Earns Prestigious Distinction
- Vaccines Mandated for LA County Bars, Nightclubs, Breweries and More
- Hollywood's New Taj Mahal
- Marking 12 Years Since the Disappearance of Mitrice Richardson
- Vaccine Requirements Coming Into Effect
- Guest Column: Still Fighting for Justice
- MHS Kids ‘Exceeding Every Expectation’ as Miller Begins Third Year as Principal
- Malibu Staring Down the Barrel of Another High-Risk Fire Season
- Malibu schools’ vaccination rate remains among highest in county
- Massive Orange County Oil Spill Rings Alarm Bells for Coastal Areas
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.