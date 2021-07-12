= Seven new Coronavirus cases reported in Malibu … as the variant victims are younger and younger.

= The sheriff bypasses Santa Monica officials, and talks about deploying deputies at the Promenade.
= We still don’t know if a nearby homeless encampment sparked that Tuna Canyon Fire.
= Two Malibu city councilmembers met with the sheriff on behalf of the city …. the other three councilmembers find out what he said tonight.
= The Chili Cookoff plans a fourth night this year … and big crowds over Labor Day weekend.
= Red Legged Frogs are survivors … despite the fire … the flood and the drought … they are hanging on in the local mountains.
