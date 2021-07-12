= The sheriff bypasses Santa Monica officials, and talks about deploying deputies at the Promenade.
= We still don’t know if a nearby homeless encampment sparked that Tuna Canyon Fire.
= Two Malibu city councilmembers met with the sheriff on behalf of the city …. the other three councilmembers find out what he said tonight.
= The Chili Cookoff plans a fourth night this year … and big crowds over Labor Day weekend.
= Red Legged Frogs are survivors … despite the fire … the flood and the drought … they are hanging on in the local mountains.
Malibu's Only Local Daily News ...
Weekdays 7-9:30 on FM 99.1 and streaming at www.radiomalibu.net
Miss the newscast? The continuous replay is on FM 99.1 HD2 middays until 2pm. s7.viastreaming.net/6500
Major stories posted later in the day at www.radiomalibu,net
Breaking news stories always go first to the radio, and then the KBUU Facebook page:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our Daily Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Latest News
- Malibu's ONLY Local Daily News Monday July 12
- Real Estate Round-Up
- July 4 Picnic on the Point
- Malibu's ONLY Daily News for Friday July 9
- Lieu/Feinstein Bill Will Help House Homeless Veterans at West LA VA
- Farmers Market to Present Musical Guest
- Malibu's ONLY Local Daily News - Thursday July 8th
- The Food Column: I Scream for Ice Cream!
Most Popular
Articles
- Thieves Caught Looting Radfish Malibu After Death of Owner Tony Stearns
- Point Dume Parade Delights Crowds Over Quiet July 4 Weekend
- Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy Grants Big Bucks to New Corral Canyon Fire Station
- Malibu Seen: Celebrity Kitchens Suffer a Loss
- Real Estate Round-Up
- Malibu Sees COVID-19 Increase Over Holiday Weekend
- Farmers Market to Present Musical Guest
- July 4 Picnic on the Point
- The Food Column: I Scream for Ice Cream!
- Lieu/Feinstein Bill Will Help House Homeless Veterans at West LA VA
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.