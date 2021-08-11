= Westward beach Road is washing out again near the Planet Of The Apes rock.
= The city of LA says – duh – a homeless camp on PCH next to Malibu is not such a good idea.
= Sheriff’s deputies are supposedly going to start cracking down on homeless camps in the mountains today.
= County supervisors follow the voter’s direction … and move 100 million dollars from the sheriff to mental health services.
= The sheriff is fighting mad … he calls this an “orgy of wokeness.”
= Sheriffs deputies and county firefighters in Malibu face mandatory vaccinations.
= And it’s been cool this summer in Malibu … because inland California is setting heat records.
Malibu's Only Local Daily News ...
Weekdays 7-9:30 on FM 99.1 and streaming at www.radiomalibu.net
Miss the newscast? The continuous replay is on FM 99.1 HD2 middays until 2pm. Stream it at s7.viastreaming.net/6500
Major stories posted later in the day at www.radiomalibu.net
Breaking news stories always go first to the radio, and then the KBUU Facebook page,
