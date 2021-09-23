= Walking down the beach to Point Dume is supposedly off limits for six more weeks.
= Hospitals may be in critical condition in Fresno and Bakersfield .. two anti-vax hotbeds.
= Malibu is one of the few cities not requiring employee vaccinations.
= Alex Villanueva has a secret sheriff’s unit investigating political enemies … the LA Times reports.
= And Caltrans may have come up with a solution for the Nobu traffic jam … for better or worse.
