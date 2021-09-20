= Malibu may be closer to an agreement with SM for independence.
= Malibu’s lawyer repeats - we will accept terms for school district independence set by Santa Monica in 2018.
= The president of the Santa Monica board says that’s news to him … and if so … let’s sign the deal today.
= The county says the finances are going to be a very complicated matter ... who owes what for what.
= The aftermath of Saturday’s 8 to 2 vote to continue the Malibu independence drive.
= Karen Farrer says Malibu won a victory … in the first battle of a long long war.
= Another smuggling boat washes up west of Malibu … that’s three in a week.
= And the Westward Beach parking project goes to the Planning Commission tonight.
