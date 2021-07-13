The Malibu city council agreed Monday night to form a commission - this week - for help guide it set policy on dealing with homeless persons. This comes the same night that fire officials said there is an extensive homeless camp in tuna Canyon, where Friday's accidental fire is still smoldering. But the council members delayed appointing people to sit on the commission, and is nowhere close to making any actual decisions.
https://www.radiomalibu.net/city-council-failing-to-address-imminent-danger-from-fire-appoints-a-committee-and-schedules-vacation/?fbclid=IwAR2M3Rw8ItNrRTZ1KTzCcUaM7rgh6EtsX7-VanoRNHyHKeKwF4_91wY7VaU
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.