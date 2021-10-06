= Verizon gets obstacles at the city council … but a federal judge will decide.
= The wireless company want to increase coverage in western Malibu … and add emergency power.
= Speed limits may drop on PCH … Kanan Dume and similar roads … if the governor signs a bill.
= Groundbreaking for the cougar overpass may be early next year.
= Go on line … pick out some native Malibu plants … and pick them up this weekend.
= Upper Malibu gets a lifeline from the city of LA – water.
= And the LA Dodgers move to basic cable … for the rest of the year … as the make or break game is tonight,
Malibu's Only Local Daily News ...
Weekdays 7-9:30 on FM 99.1 and streaming at www.radiomalibu.net
Miss the newscast? The continuous replay is on FM 99.1 HD2 middays until 2pm. Stream it at s7.viastreaming.net/6500
Major stories posted later in the day at www.radiomalibu.net
Breaking news stories always go first to the radio, and then the KBUU Facebook page,
