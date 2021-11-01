= A huge landslide has blocked the beach at Little Dume.
= The last homeless people have been moved out of Zuma Creek = And there’s been an arrest of a homeless person near a camp at Big Rock.
= Conflicting rules go into effect this week about mandatory vaccines in LA and LA County.
= Malibu needs to show L A County what kids schools will be like after the divorce.
= For the first time … since 1946 .. Malibu does not have a locally owned newspaper.
