= A huge landslide has blocked the beach at Little Dume.
= The last homeless people have been moved out of Zuma Creek = And there’s been an arrest of a homeless person near a camp at Big Rock.
= Conflicting rules go into effect this week about mandatory vaccines in LA and LA County.
= Malibu needs to show L A County what kids schools will be like after the divorce.
= For the first time … since 1946 .. Malibu does not have a locally owned newspaper.
Malibu's Only Local Daily News ...
Weekdays 7-9:30 on FM 99.1 and streaming at www.radiomalibu.net
Miss the newscast? The continuous replay is on FM 99.1 HD2 middays until 2pm. Stream it at s7.viastreaming.net/6500
Major stories posted later in the day at www.radiomalibu.net
Breaking news stories always go first to the radio, and then the KBUU Facebook page,
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our Daily Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Latest News
- KBUU Newswire Mon Nov 1
- From the Fire Chief: ‘Pink’ About It—Don’t Ignore It
- Blog: 50th Anniversary
- Malibu Weathers Major October Rainstorm
- Topanga History: Maniac Strikes Terror at Elkhorn Camp
- Malibu Seen: Locals Keep On Reeling It In
- Updated: FDA Approves COVID-19 Vaccine for Young Kids
- City Orchestrates Virtual Wildfire Evacuation Drill
Most Popular
Articles
- Eleventh Covid-19 Death Reported in Malibu
- Glut of Cargo Ships Waiting to Enter LA Ports Loiter Along Malibu Coast
- Local Historian Reveals More Malibu Mysteries in Latest Book
- Updated: One Injured Fighting Small Blaze Off Piuma Road
- Halloween Events 2021
- Los Angeles Man Rescues Drowning Woman Near Paradise Cove
- Westward Beach Road Widening and Parking Project Draws Criticism
- Topanga History: Maniac Strikes Terror at Elkhorn Camp
- Scores of Birds and Mammals Affected by the Huntington Beach Oil Spill
- Another Dry La Niña Year Predicted for Southern California
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.