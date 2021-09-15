For 7 years ... we are Malibu's ONLY Local Daily News
99.1 KBUU Wednesday Newswire
Malibu's Candidate Goes Down In Flames
= As if there was any doubt … Malibu’s gubernatorial candidate goes down in flames.
= Caitlyn Jenner gets zero point six percent of the vote … says she is afraid for California’s future.
= The first big forest fire within 200 miles of Malibu this year … threatened giant sequoias high in the Sierra.
= California Covid transmission rates drop.
= Malibu has plans to increase parking along Westward Beach Road … and install a decorative sand wall.
= The plans go to the Planning Commission next week.
= Free pickup for big trash … coning this weekend in malibu.
=
Malibu's Only Local Daily News ...
Weekdays 7-9:30 on FM 99.1 and streaming at www.radiomalibu.net
Miss the newscast? The continuous replay is on FM 99.1 HD2 middays until 2pm. Stream it at s7.viastreaming.net/6500

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.