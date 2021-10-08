KBUU Newswire Fri Oct 8

= Alex Villanueva rides a cowboy image … he’s not making his staff get vaccinated.
= But here’s a relief …. sheriff’s deputies can now wear cowboy hats on duty.
= Tar balls washing up 50 or 60 miles south of Huntington Beach.
= Hollister Ranch will get opened to the public … and plans to limit public access may hold lessons for malibu.
= And the latest scores for the Malibu Sharks volleyball and football teams …
Malibu's Only Local Daily News ...
Weekdays 7-9:30 on FM 99.1 and streaming at www.radiomalibu.net
Miss the newscast? The continuous replay is on FM 99.1 HD2 middays until 2pm. Stream it at s7.viastreaming.net/6500
Major stories posted later in the day at www.radiomalibu.net
Breaking news stories always go first to the radio, and then the KBUU Facebook page,
