=. If you live near Paradise Cove and need electricity to cook … make alternate Thanksgiving plans.
=. Winds up to 55 might trigger more intentional blackouts from Southern California Edison.
=. Edison says it has reduced intentional power outages 93 percent. Try cooking your turkey on that promise.
=. Santa Monica’s mayor says she favors keeping Malibu in a state assembly district dominated by Malibu.
=. Read between the lines … and it’s better to control the narrative over school district separation that way.
=. Space Force will launch an asteroid blaster tonight … Malibu might get to see it.
https://www.radiomalibu.net/kbuu-newsscript-tue-nov-23-sce-power-may-be-cut-on-thanksgiving-near-paradise-cove-50-moph-wind-gusts-coming/
