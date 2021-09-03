The L A sheriff’s office has changed its story about that homeless man who attacked a family with a machete last weekend. On Wednesday ... the sheriff said the machete attacker … Richard Franck … was without charges … by the District Attorney …. following an earlier arrest in April. Turns out ... that was contradicted last night by a local detective.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.