The L A sheriff’s office has changed its story about that homeless man who attacked a family with a machete last weekend. On Wednesday ... the sheriff said the machete attacker … Richard Franck … was without charges … by the District Attorney …. following an earlier arrest in April. Turns out ... that was contradicted last night by a local detective.
LA Sheriff Changes Story: Machete Guy Had Indeed Been Charged By DA, Just Not As Severely As Asked
- KBUU Radio News Friday Sept 3
