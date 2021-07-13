= Two more coronavirus cases in Malibu … city hall will remain off limits during public meetings.
= Eight homeless camps are spotted just below where a cooking fire exploded into a brushfire last week.
= The city is failing … one city council member says … as a committee is appointed to study the issue.
= The council remains split on what to do about homeless in Malibu … so last night it basically did nothing.
= A major sewage spill in Santa Monica Bay … El Porto is el stinko.
Malibu's Only Local Daily News ...
Weekdays 7-9:30 on FM 99.1 and streaming at www.radiomalibu.net
Miss the newscast? The continuous replay is on FM 99.1 HD2 middays until 2pm. Stream it! s7.viastreaming.net/6500
Major stories posted later in the day at www.radiomalibu.net
Breaking news stories always go first to the radio, and then the KBUU Facebook page,
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our Daily Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Latest News
- As 10th Brushfire Smolders, City Council Says We Have Crisis, Let's Form A Commission, Then Go On Vacation
- Malibu's ONLY Local Daily News - Tuesday July 13
- Knowing What You Want In Relationships
- Malibu's ONLY Local Daily News Monday July 12
- Real Estate Round-Up
- July 4 Picnic on the Point
- Malibu's ONLY Daily News for Friday July 9
- Lieu/Feinstein Bill Will Help House Homeless Veterans at West LA VA
Most Popular
Articles
- Thieves Caught Looting Radfish Malibu After Death of Owner Tony Stearns
- Real Estate Round-Up
- Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy Grants Big Bucks to New Corral Canyon Fire Station
- Lieu/Feinstein Bill Will Help House Homeless Veterans at West LA VA
- Farmers Market to Present Musical Guest
- July 4 Picnic on the Point
- The Food Column: I Scream for Ice Cream!
- Point Dume Parade Delights Crowds Over Quiet July 4 Weekend
- Malibu Seen: Celebrity Kitchens Suffer a Loss
- From the Publisher: Coming Together
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.