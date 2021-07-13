Malibu's Only Local Daily News ...

= Two more coronavirus cases in Malibu … city hall will remain off limits during public meetings.
= Eight homeless camps are spotted just below where a cooking fire exploded into a brushfire last week.
= The city is failing … one city council member says … as a committee is appointed to study the issue.
= The council remains split on what to do about homeless in Malibu … so last night it basically did nothing.
= A major sewage spill in Santa Monica Bay … El Porto is el stinko.
