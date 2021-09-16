KBUU is experiencing occasional, annoying loss of signal on the microwave link that delivers our audio to the FM tower. We apologize. While the FM is being repaired, you can stream us at www.radiomalibu.net

= Gavin Newsom basks in a 2-1 endorsement of taking your medicine … even if it tastes bad.
= One Republican consultant blames the trump claims of voter fraud … for depressing Republican turnout.
= The MRCA is responsible for creating the lawlessness that resulted in a man getting attacked by a machete, neighbors say.
= The victim is recovering … Malibu people are raising money for his family.
= Major construction … major delays … the ocean is shaking PCH apart near Point Mugu.
= Caltrans is starting a 51 million dollar project to save PCH from collapsing into the ocean.
