= Gavin Newsom basks in a 2-1 endorsement of taking your medicine … even if it tastes bad.
= One Republican consultant blames the trump claims of voter fraud … for depressing Republican turnout.
= The MRCA is responsible for creating the lawlessness that resulted in a man getting attacked by a machete, neighbors say.
= The victim is recovering … Malibu people are raising money for his family.
= Major construction … major delays … the ocean is shaking PCH apart near Point Mugu.
= Caltrans is starting a 51 million dollar project to save PCH from collapsing into the ocean.
Malibu's Only Local Daily News ...
Weekdays 7-9:30 on FM 99.1 and streaming at www.radiomalibu.net
Miss the newscast? The continuous replay is on FM 99.1 HD2 middays until 2pm. WEB FEED RETURNING NEXT WEEK to s7.viastreaming.net/6500
Major stories posted later in the day at www.radiomalibu.net
Breaking news stories always go first to the radio, and then the KBUU Facebook page,
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our Daily Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Latest News
- 39-Room Hotel Approved for PCH Near Malibu Pier
- ‘Face of Malibu’ Enters Pepperdine Collection
- KBUU Newswire Thursday Sept 16
- SMMUSD Student Vaccination Rate Among Highest in LA County
- 99.1 KBUU Wednesday Newswire - Malibu's Candidate Goes Down In Flames
- Camping Banned, Hotel Approved - KBUU Newswire Tues Sept 14
- Malibu Councilors: SM Officials 'Doing Everything To Harm Malibu Schools and Students'
- Villanueva Visits Malibu, Calls Homelessness No. 1 Local Issue
Most Popular
Articles
- Tragic End to Labor Day Weekend on PCH
- Villanueva Visits Malibu, Calls Homelessness No. 1 Local Issue
- Chili Cook-Off Draws Thousands Over Extended Festival Weekend
- Suspect Charged With Attempted Murder for Machete Attack on Local Beach
- Camping Banned, Hotel Approved - KBUU Newswire Tues Sept 14
- Guest Column: Overnight Camping and Homelessness
- Real Estate Report: 50 Properties Have Sold For $10 Million Or More So Far in 2021
- Old Friend at the Market
- Guest Column: The Incalculable Loss of my Father, Robert F. Kennedy
- Topanga History: The 1930 Shipwreck of the Ameco
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Carbon and La Costa Beach Residents Sue Over Fence Removal (3)
- Letter: Cynical Strategy (2)
- The Food Column: The Food Column on the Road (1)
- SMMUSD Sends Anti-Malibu ‘Propaganda’ to District Families (1)
- From the Publisher: A Staggering Revelation (1)
- Guest Column: Overnight Camping and Homelessness (1)
- Updated: Westward Beach Parking Lot, Entry Road Closed Indefinitely (1)
- Begin Conserving Water Now, Water District Says as Drought Worsens (1)
- Council Declares Local Emergency After Homeless Encampment Fires (1)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.