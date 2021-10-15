= 70 degrees at Kanan Dume Tunnel 1 … 31 degrees in Malibu Canyon … at sunrise.
= Santa Anas already gusting at higher elevations this morning.
= Peak wind gusts of 35 miles per hour at the beaches …. maybe up to 50 in the mountains.
= More turnover at the Planning Commission … David Weil resigns.
= Controversy over clearing brush and dead trees in mountains … to reduce fire danger.
= Santa Monica’s battered police department gets a new chief … a reformer.
