= Five acres … burning up a steep hillside towards Topanga Canyon Blvd … no structures within a mile.
= About one third of the homeless encampments on Venice has been cleared.
= Malibu residents asked to conserve water … and conserve power … due to the drought.
= Malibu’s state senator agrees … now is a terrible time to weaken fire department rules on driveways and turnarounds.
= Hey there … that’s no boo boo … a young bear spotted on video on this side of the 101 freeway.
Malibu's Only Local Daily News ...
Weekdays 7-9:30 on FM 99.1 and streaming at www.radiomalibu.net
Miss the newscast? The continuous replay is on FM 99.1 HD2 middays until 2pm. s7.viastreaming.net/6500
Major stories posted later in the day at www.radiomalibu,net
Breaking news stories always go first to the radio, and then the KBUU Facebook page,
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our Daily Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Latest News
- Malibu's ONLY Daily News for Friday July 9
- Lieu/Feinstein Bill Will Help House Homeless Veterans at West LA VA
- Farmers Market to Present Musical Guest
- Malibu's ONLY Local Daily News - Thursday July 8th
- The Food Column: I Scream for Ice Cream!
- Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy Grants Big Bucks to New Corral Canyon Fire Station
- Thieves Caught Looting Radfish Malibu After Death of Owner Tony Stearns
- Facing Guilt: How to do it and why it matters
Most Popular
Articles
- Thieves Caught Looting Radfish Malibu After Death of Owner Tony Stearns
- Malibu Seen: Celebrity Kitchens Suffer a Loss
- Point Dume Parade on for July 4, Colony Fireworks Show in the Works
- LA County Eviction Moratorium Extended Through September
- Point Dume Parade Delights Crowds Over Quiet July 4 Weekend
- Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy Grants Big Bucks to New Corral Canyon Fire Station
- Malibu Sees COVID-19 Increase Over Holiday Weekend
- Sirens: Malibu Crime Report May 8–June 22
- Pesticide Ban Moves Forward
- Farmers Market to Present Musical Guest
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.