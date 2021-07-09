= Brushfire in the hills east of Malibu … apparently from a homeless camp.

= Five acres … burning up a steep hillside towards Topanga Canyon Blvd … no structures within a mile.
= About one third of the homeless encampments on Venice has been cleared.
= Malibu residents asked to conserve water … and conserve power … due to the drought.
= Malibu’s state senator agrees … now is a terrible time to weaken fire department rules on driveways and turnarounds.
= Hey there … that’s no boo boo … a young bear spotted on video on this side of the 101 freeway.
