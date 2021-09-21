= 54 kids in Malibu elementary schools are in Covid quarantine or isolation.
= As Pfizer says its vaccine is safe for kids … the school district tomorrow will consider mandatory vaccinations.
= Westward Beach Road angle parking may delay traffic … and may go under water ...
= But those plans move ahead at the Malibu Planning Commission anyway.
= Four medal winners from the Tokyo Olympics will compete Saturday afternoon at the Malibu Triathlon.
= Hot .. like 105 … over the hill today.
Malibu's Only Local Daily News ...
Weekdays 7-9:30 on FM 99.1 and streaming at www.radiomalibu.net
Miss the newscast? The continuous replay is on FM 99.1 HD2 middays until 2pm. Stream it at s7.viastreaming.net/6500
Major stories posted later in the day at www.radiomalibu.net
Breaking news stories always go first to the radio, and then the KBUU Facebook page,
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our Daily Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Latest News
- Photos: Malibu Remembers
- KBUU Newswire Tuesday Sept 21
- Santa Monica, Malibu Move Toward Divorce Settlement in School District Separation
- Poison Free Malibu Forms CARP: Cities Against Rat Poison
- Davis Competes for More Than Points and Rebounds
- Blog: How Much Money
- New Climate Change Problems Predicted for Coastal Cities
- 2021 Best Dog of Summer Crowned
Most Popular
Articles
- 39-Room Hotel Approved for PCH Near Malibu Pier
- Marking 12 Years Since the Disappearance of Mitrice Richardson
- Camping Banned, Hotel Approved - KBUU Newswire Tues Sept 14
- New Climate Change Problems Predicted for Coastal Cities
- Villanueva Visits Malibu, Calls Homelessness No. 1 Local Issue
- Residents Urged to Participate in School District Separation Meeting
- Suspect Charged With Attempted Murder for Machete Attack on Local Beach
- Hope For School District Independence Remains Alive, Plans Will be Reviewed
- ‘Face of Malibu’ Enters Pepperdine Collection
- SMMUSD Student Vaccination Rate Among Highest in LA County
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Letter: Cynical Strategy (2)
- The Food Column: The Food Column on the Road (1)
- SMMUSD Sends Anti-Malibu ‘Propaganda’ to District Families (1)
- Guest Column: Overnight Camping and Homelessness (1)
- Begin Conserving Water Now, Water District Says as Drought Worsens (1)
- Council Declares Local Emergency After Homeless Encampment Fires (1)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.