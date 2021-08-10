KBUU RADIO NEWSWIRE WED AUG 10

The chief sheriff’s lieutenant for Malibu snapped back at allegations that the former city manager has ordered sheriff’s deputies not to enforce the anti-camping ordinance … some city hall intrigue that set the tone for a meeting that at times was nasty. The meeting saw city councilman Bruce Silverstein step up to make a quick apology for making an unfounded charge against Silverstein’s political nemesis … then city manager Reva Feldman. The meeting sank from there.
 
DETAILS: https://www.radiomalibu.net/sheriff-lieutenant-calls-accusations-against-feldman-untrue-silverstein-apologizes-as-council-meeting-sinks-into-mire/

