= L A county supervisors will likely approve urgent plans today to get homeless people out of the Santa Monica Mountains.
= The sheriff’s lieutenant in charge of Malibu asks why the city has not taken similar steps over the last three years.
= Bitter nastiness at the city council … a city councilman gets slapped down for "not being prepared."
= And the same city councilman apologizes … for blaming Reva Feldman for a stop arrests order that she never gave.
