 

= Oh … that’s better???
= Yesterday’s fire in Tuna Canyon looks like it came from a B and B campsite … not a homeless campsite.
= Malibu has been without a homeless strategy or policies for 8 months … the city council schedules a sudden meeting on this for tomorrow.
= Another Covid 19 case in Malibu … if we were still in colored tiers … purple is possible.
= Malibu taxpayers are going to have to pay lawyers to defend the city on a lawsuit from Verizon … over wireless antennas.,
= Santa Monica officials hint that Promenade Garage 3 is really … really not a good place to park.
