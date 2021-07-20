= Oh … that’s better???
= Yesterday’s fire in Tuna Canyon looks like it came from a B and B campsite … not a homeless campsite.
= Malibu has been without a homeless strategy or policies for 8 months … the city council schedules a sudden meeting on this for tomorrow.
= Another Covid 19 case in Malibu … if we were still in colored tiers … purple is possible.
= Malibu taxpayers are going to have to pay lawyers to defend the city on a lawsuit from Verizon … over wireless antennas.,
= Santa Monica officials hint that Promenade Garage 3 is really … really not a good place to park.
Malibu's Only Local Daily News ...
Weekdays 7-9:30 on FM 99.1 and streaming at www.radiomalibu.net
Miss the newscast? The continuous replay is on FM 99.1 HD2 middays until 2pm. Stream it at s7.viastreaming.net/6500
Major stories posted later in the day at www.radiomalibu.net
Breaking news stories always go first to the radio, and then the KBUU Facebook page,
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our Daily Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Latest News
- KBUU News Headlines Tuesday July 20
- The Malibu Real Estate Report: Red Hot Sales Market Continues
- Don’t Buy It: Scammers Pose Empty Threats to Cut Electricity
- Pepperdine Mandates COVID-19 Vaccines for Fall Semester—With Exemptions Possible
- Water Redirected to Refill Legacy Park Pond
- Celebrating Independence
- City Provides Update on Investigation of Alleged Corruption
- Malibu's ONLY Local Daily News - Friday July 16
Most Popular
Articles
- Overnight Camping to be Permitted in Malibu Hills
- A Fond Farewell
- 17 Million Gallons of Sewage Released into Santa Monica Bay
- New Mulholland Highway Bridge Symbol of ‘Resiliency’
- Malibu COVID-19 Rate Continues to Climb Amid Delta Variant Fears
- Basketball Player Hannah Kaloper Hits the Court with MHS Boys’ Team
- City Provides Update on Investigation of Alleged Corruption
- Malibu Seen: Blue Turns 50
- The Malibu Real Estate Report: Red Hot Sales Market Continues
- Pepperdine Mandates COVID-19 Vaccines for Fall Semester—With Exemptions Possible
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- City to Form Homelessness Task Force After Summer Break (3)
- MRCA Touts Carbon-La Costa Beach as its Newest Coastal Access Point in Malibu (2)
- Letter: At the Beach (1)
- Malibu Winemakers Sue LA County Over Ban on New Vineyards (1)
- The Bureaucratic Tangle Behind Getting Water to Legacy Park (1)
- Blog: David Rosalsky (1)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.