Criminal Charges Will Not Be Leveled Against SCE For Woolsey Debacle, But Civil Cases Not Affected
State prosecutors said Friday they cannot prove that Southern California Edison knew that its defective power line in Woolsey Canyon "presented a substantial and unjustifiable risk of causing a fire, (and)that it ignored this risk." And with that, the Attorney General closed the book on possible criminal charges being filed against SCE for the Woolsey Fire, although it was caused by SCE negligence. The fire killed three and destroyed 1,643 structures.
